Legend Says Gold To Surge Nearly $1,000, Ignited By Fiscal Hurricane from King World News

Gold’s Catalyst

By John Ing, Maison Placements

November 1 ( King World News ) – Mr. Trump will replace Chairperson Yellen next February. Good. The job is responsible for safeguarding the US economy and the Fed is a source of global financial stability or recently instability. Yellen viewed inflation a bit of a “mystery” citing the Fed’s understanding of inflation as “imperfect”. She said, “We recognize that something more persistent may be responsible for the current undershooting”. To us, there is no mystery. Decades of debasing their currency, has made money too cheap helping to inflate the biggest asset bubble in history from stocks to bonds to real estate to bitcoins causing economic, political and social havoc and, by extension, distorting the price of all assets and of course, risk.

Inflation Time Bomb

Yet, there is inflation, the Fed is playing semantics and sitting on an inflation time bomb. Already there are early signs of a return to “cost-push” inflation. Metal commodities have turned up, reflecting China’s insatiable appetite for resources. Open interest in futures from crude to wheat have reached record levels. Oil is flirting with $55 a barrel, a two-year high. As for food inflation? Florida was hard hit by Hurricane Irma, there are drought conditions in the Midwest and another hurricane wiped out Puerto Rico’s agriculture production, which will result in higher food prices. There’s even a butter shortage in France…

Inflation is normally too much money chasing too few goods. And significantly, after almost a decade of easy money, most of that liquidity was concentrated in the hands of too few, inflating financial assets like the stock market, real estate or classic cars which were the beneficiaries of the ultra-low interest rates.