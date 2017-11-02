Jeff Berwick: We Live In The Matrix & Are All Enslaved Under The New World Order Video – Dollar Vigilante

Jeff is interviewed by James Gilliland for As You Wish Talk Radio. Topics include: defining Anarchy, voluntarism, state programming, state schools, CNN mind control, the beauty of free market interaction, consciousness and money, taxation, most of our wealth is stolen by government, risk of tyranny, free energy, inflation is theft, gold and silver ready to go up, one world government and currency, false flag events, new world order urban planning, the internet vs state control, the battle of the ages is right now, violence, fraud, debt and lies, Anarchapulco 2018!



