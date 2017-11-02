Insider Trading: Pattern Shift Alert, and how Apple is hiding all the insider selling Video – ITM Trading

IT Insider Trading Pattern Shift Alert is Covered Up by Central Bank New Money Printing. Laws in place so the corporations are protected, but what about the Public. by Lynette Zang

What are the smartest guys running major corporations doing for themselves? Selling into this central bank driven global stock market rally. While that’s been going on for a while a buy/sell pattern shift began evolving since late September.

What could this shift mean to the public? What protections are in place?