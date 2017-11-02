Hillary Clinton Should Be Indicted For Breaking Campaign Finance Laws by H.A. Goodman – The Daily Caller

Long before revelations of Hillary Clinton and the DNC paying millions to Fusion GPS for the infamous and almost entirely fabricated Trump dossier, Clinton’s ties to Correct the Record broke campaign finance laws. On October 6, 2016 the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center demanded the Federal Election Commission investigate Clinton’s ties to David Brock’s Correct the Record. The watchdog filed a complaint to the FEC since “Correct the Record is effectively an arm of the Clinton campaign” and “million-dollar-plus contributions to the super PAC are indistinguishable from contributions directly to Clinton – and pose the same risk of corruption.” In addition to being viewed as an “arm of the Clinton campaign,” Correct the Record was described as a “$6 million professional opposition research” operation.

In addition to Correct the Record, Clinton broke campaign finance laws by pocketing millions allotted for other Democratic candidates. Bernie Sanders and his campaign complained of the overt collusion between the DNC and Clinton regarding fundraising. POLITICO reported “state parties kept less than one half of one percent of the $82 million raised through the arrangement,” with almost all the money going to Clinton. In fact, the Hillary Victory Fund is actually a “joint account” between the DNC and Clinton, with donations reaching $350,000 per donor in many instances.

The Intercept reported close coordination between Clinton’s campaign and Super PACs in addition to Correct the Record, and this coordination is documented in WikiLeaks emails. According to Lee Fang and Andrew Perez, “While Correct the Record has argued it is exempt from FEC rules, Clinton herself has said she does not work with Priorities USA Action.” However, emails show Clinton and her campaign did work closely with one of her largest Super PACs. In addition, The Hill’s Harper Neidig and Johnathan Swan reported that Priorities USA accepted $200,000 in banned donations: