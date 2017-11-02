Gold vs Bitcoin – What you need to know… Video – ITM Trading

In 2008, the debt based fiat system died and central bankers put it on life support until in next money standard (digital) could be put in place. Bitcoin was introduced in 2009, the technology was embraced by corporations and bankers in 2016 and is currently testing $7,000 fiat dollars.

It’s been sold as a gold alternative, but is it all it’s cracked up to be? Is it possible that cryptocurrencies are being used as a tool to transfer even more of our wealth?

We know that global power is also in a state of transition from the US (West) to China (East). So what are the smartest guys doing for themselves? Let’s take a look and you can judge for yourself.



