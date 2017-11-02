Dr. Peter Pry: The EMP Threat Is Real, and Could Cripple the USA from Financial Sense

Though the threat of an electromagnetic pulse weapon is part of the popular imagination, many don’t take it seriously. But what would happen if a rogue state, such as North Korea, attempted to use an EMP attack on the United States?

This time on FS Insider, we spoke with Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, a member of the Congressional EMP Commission and an expert on EMP weapons, about what the threat really is, and what we can do about it.

For related podcast, see Dr. Peter Vincent Pry on Threat of North Korean EMP Attack

Warning Signs

Six years before the Congressional EMP Commission was established, the Norwegians conducted a missile test to explore the aurora borealis, but the launch wasn’t communicated to the Russians and the country’s missile defenses were put on high alert.

“That was January 25, 1995. Congress didn’t understand why Russia would react that way to a single missile. The reason was because in their plans, they were prepared to attack us with an EMP launched by a single missile,” Pry said.

Most members of Congress hadn’t even heard of an EMP weapon then. But this wasn’t the only event that hinted at rival nations’ knowledge of EMP weapons or their plans to use these types of attacks.

In fact, during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, a congressional delegation sent to meet with the Russian Duma was told that even though Russia was a basket case, they still had the capability to prevent NATO’s actions and win a war with them using an EMP weapon.

That threat “moved everybody to unanimously support the establishment of the EMP Commission,” Pry stated.

The EMP Commission’s Advice Goes Unheeded

In 2001, the Congressional EMP Commission was established, and Pry left the House Armed Services Committee to join. The commission specifically examined the possibility of rogue nations such as Iran and North Korea developing EMP weapons to attack the US.

“In fact, it was the main reason they were after EMP weapons,” he said. “It was the only way, with one nuclear weapon and a primitive missile, they could actually win a war against the United States.”

The Commission made numerous recommendations, but after 5 years of hearings, nothing was done to protect the electric grid.

Also, the Commission was proven correct about the North Korean nuclear threat last summer, when the North demonstrated its missile technology to the world.

“We warned them that North Korea probably has super EMP weapons,” Pry said. “On September 2, North Korea surprised everybody but the EMP Commission by testing a hydrogen bomb, which they declared had a setting for a super powerful EMP Attack.”

Who Opposes EMP Defense?

Part of the pushback is that it’s a theoretical threat, Pry noted. There are a variety of interests who portray the EMP Commission as intent upon launching preemptive wars and building unnecessary defenses to protect against what amounts to an imaginary threat.

One critic, Jeffrey Lewis, who wrote, “The EMPire Strikes Back: Electromagnetic pulse is the conservative fetish that just won’t die,” is one such example.

In his article, Lewis discusses an EMP weapon test called Starfish Prime that occurred in 1962, which he argues was not nearly as dramatic as the EMP Commission claims.