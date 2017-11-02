Digging Up An Old Story.. Part II by J. Johnson – Miles Franklin

It is the closing of October and the Hollow’s Eve celebrations are in their waning hours. It is in this era of time in which we continue the diggings up of the thesis of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and if the story of the blood sucking vampire was that of a banker. Imo, Bram would have truly been a member of our community, a group that has complete and full trust in Silver and Gold and not the power of print.

I finally got my purchase of “Famous Impostors” written by Bram Stoker back in 1910. The book was in print only once, which is one of the reasons why it was costly, obscured, and from what I found leads me to believe that Bram Stoker’s script “Dracula” was all about a (central) banker. I am now wondering if the night creature himself was/is John Law.

In the story, the main character needed a new territory to exploit the life blood of his victims because those within the countryside of his current location knew all about him, his cadre of followers, and the darkest crevasse of their practices.

John Law’s fiat ideas were first tried in France but once the population started suffering under the fiat folly, the prince of darkness (err banker) had to relocate so that he may try again to make his followers rise in strength and his powers greater than before. In a way, he was adjusting to the mistakes he made in Europe and now had plans for the English in mind. How much further into society could the creature go with the most recent lessons applied? This system is a true entity of the night, it does its business in the darkest of corners away from all public light in which it sucks the life blood out of all it comes in contact with, nowadays, those affected are not even aware of their livelihoods theft.

To me, it’s the followers of the creature that have kept the idea alive in the form of banking and fiat and we are still having the life blood sucked out of us by way of the hidden tax within the fiat folds. Some of us “aware natives” in the land of suspicion keep our anti-fiat insurance close to our hearts because we see and understand this creature and its minions. They have not changed one bit and now Dracula is almost worshiped, coincidence? Probably, but with the crazies in the movie industry, it easily could be called “theory enshrinement” or “a continually hammered acceptance”.

Instead of trying to critique Bram’s Dracula with that of the banker, I’ll quote a few paragraphs from the (Stoker’s) book “Famous Impostors” in which Mr. Stoker donated 21 pages to John Law and his fiat folly. (page 136) … “If, when a man plays a game wherein life and death and the fortunes of many thousands are involved, it behoves him to be at be at least careful, much greater is his responsibility where the prosperity and happiness of nations are at stake. Had Law merely started new theories of finance, and had they gone wrong, he might well claim, and be accorded, excuse. But his inventions of what, in modern slang, is called “get rich quick” principles. Not only did Law not enrich human life—with one exception, that of enlarging the currency in use—or add to the sum total of human well-being and happiness; he even neglected to show that forethought and consideration for others which in all honour ought to be exorcised by the deviser and controller of great risks. He was a gambler, and a gambler only. He merely put into the pockets of some persons that which he had taken out of the pockets of others; and in doing so showed no considerations for the poor, the thrifty, the needy — for any of those whose contentment and happiness depend on such as are in high places and dowered in some way with productive powers. The soulless uneducated churl who does an honest day’s work does more for humanity than the genius who merely shifts about the already garnered wealth of ages. John Law posed as a nonfactor and accepted all the benefits that accrued to him from the praises of those who followed in his wake and gleaned the rich wastage of his empire-moving theories and schemes. Financiers of Law’s type no more benefit a country or enrich a people than do the hordes of wasters and “tape”-betting men who prey on labour as locusts do on crops. If they wish not to do unnecessary harm—which is putting their duty at the lowest possible estimate—they should at least try to avoid repeating the errors which have wrecked others. A brief glance at the wreckage which lay in well within the Scotch gambler’s vision, will show how he shut his eyes deliberately not only to facts, but to the many correlations of cause and effect. Before his Mississippi Scheme was formulated, there had been experience of banking enterprises, of schemes for mercantile combination and for the exploitation of capital, of adventurous dealings in the developments of countries new and more or less savage, East and West and South.” ….. Page 141, …. “There were at this time in England private banks, but this was an effort to formulate the banking rights, duties, and powers of capital under the aegis of the State itself. But even so sound a venture, enormously popular from the very first and with the whole might of the nation behind it, had its own difficulties to encounter. Its instantaneous success was an incentive to other adventures; and the co-operation with government which it made manifest created jealousy with private persons and commercial concerns. Within two years its very existence was threatened, first by the individual hostility of those in the bullion trade, who already acted as bankers, and then by a rival concern incorporated under strong political support. This was the National Land Bank whose purpose was to use the security of real estate as a guarantee for the paper money which it issued for convenient usage. Strong as the Bank of England was by its nature, its popularity, and its support, it was in actual danger until the rival which had never “caught on” – to use the apposite Americanism—actually and almost instantaneously collapsed.” … End.

In short, Bram Stoker knew all about the banking system and fiat currency and by extension, silver and gold. There can be no doubt he was aware of fiat folly when he wrote Dracula, his last writings help confirm that, at least to me. Bram Stoker had a full understanding and wrote the story of Dracula in accordance to the mysteries of the mathematical failures of fiat from his time and it still echoes today.

I welcome the late Bram Stoker and thank him as well, because we have another member of the Silver and Gold community who fully understands the game of fiat. I also wish to thank my friend for being part and helping to frame the original question, did Bram Stoker know about money and was he involved with a group like Miles Franklin, a group of “aware natives”? Here is the book “Famous Impostors” in digital format, if you wish to go further. In closing, please consider the points and keep your metals close, and as always …..

Stay Strong!

J. Johnson