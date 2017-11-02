Desperation Has Set In, The Cabal Is Pushing All Agendas (Video)
The push is on to impeach Trump. The UK says it has finished its investigation and there is no sign that Russia tried to interfere with elections. North Korean defector says talks are what are needed not force. South Korea does not want nuclear weapons. Iraqi forces take control of the Syrian border. Tillerson says that if Iraq tells us to leave we will not. Another event in NY.