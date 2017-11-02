Alert after collapse at nuclear site in N. Korea — “Fears of massive radioactive leak” — Scientist: Fallout may spread across “entire hemisphere” — Expert: Could cause major disaster… Radioactive material will go “into ocean a bit like Fukushima” from ENENews

Yonhap, Oct 31, 2017 (emphasis added): A tunnel under construction at North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed and as many as 200 workers could have been killed, a Japanese news report said Tuesday. About 100 people were trapped inside when the unfinished tunnel at the North’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site collapsed, and an additional 100 people could have been killed while trying to rescue those trapped as a second collapse occurred, Japan’s TV Asahi reported…

Telegraph, Oct 31, 2017: As many as 200 North Korean labourers have been killed after a mine shaft being dug at the regime’s nuclear test site collapsed, according to Japan’s Asahi TV… Chinese scientists have issued… warnings, suggesting that nuclear fallout could spread across “an entire hemisphere” if the mountain did collapse.

AOL, Oct 31, 2017: Japanese media reports 200 North Koreans died in a tunnel collapse at their nuclear test site… Additionally, with the test site compromised, hazardous radioactive material left over from the blast may seep out, which could possibly cause an international incident…

Daily Telegraph, Nov 1, 2017: Radiation leak fears after collapse — A tunnel collapse at North Korea’s key nuclear testing site has sparked renewed fears of a major radiation leak and environmental disaster… Dr Peter Layton, a visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University, said the reports of the collapse could be entirely plausible and agreed it could cause a major disaster… Dr Layton said the radiation fears were real and would be felt for some time. “I would think that would have a local impact only — some dozens of kilometres — as the dust settles,” he said. “Then the rain will wash it into the ocean a bit like Fukushima. The radiated area will probably be dangerous for some decades.”

The Sun, Nov 1, 2017: North Korea nuclear tunnel collapses ‘killing at least 200 people’ amid fears of a massive radioactive leak… The disaster has prompted fears of a massive radioactive leak which could spark a Chernobyl- or Fukushima-style disaster… Chinese nuclear weapons researcher and chair of the China Nuclear Society Wang Naiyan told the Morning Post a collapse could spark a major environmental disaster. He said: “We call it ‘taking the roof off’. If the mountain collapses and the hole is exposed, it will let out many bad things.”

Newsweek, Nov 1, 2017: North Korean Soldiers Are Being Treated for Radiation Exposure After Nuclear Test: Report… Concerns over radiation leaks from the North Korean nuclear test site continue to grow in Japan… Chinese nuclear weapons expert Wei Shijie told The Telegraph that a nuclear leak was “inevitable.” He said: “It is just a matter of time to detect it, because there are cracks on mountains where radioactive substances will leak.”

Accuweather, Nov 1, 2017: Winds from North Korea nuclear test site may send radiation toward Japan, AccuWeather says — Following a deadly tunnel collapse at a North Korean nuclear test site, winds may strengthen from the northwest and direct radiation toward northern Japan, according to AccuWeather research… “We know from other news reports that there has been an accident at the nuclear test site… As winds pick up out of the northwest over the next few days, it is possible that any radiation that leaks from the site could be carried and dispersed across the Sea of Japan [East Sea] and even to the Japanese islands” [said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather founder and president.] The threat may include Hokkaido and far-northern Honshu, with the possibility of radiation reaching areas farther south this weekend…

